CPA Canada helps Caribbean-based CPAs navigate the COVID-19 crisis

CPA Canada hosted its first pan – regional webinar on July 9, 2020 with a focus on navigating the COVID-19 crisis in the Caribbean. The session focused on the financial impacts of COVID across the region, including the changes and reforms necessary to successfully emerge from the pandemic.

“These are not normal times and Canadian CPAs are actively looking for advice and insight to better support business resiliency and sustainability in response to the economic challenges resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.”

“As business professionals, we all have a role to play in helping the Caribbean achieve a more prosperous and sustainable future,” said Dukharan. “It is important that we look to shape proposals, create opportunities, innovate and diversify, so we can put the region on a more sustainable socioeconomic trajectory.

During the webinar, Dukharan cited reinvigorating old sectors in new ways and diversifying into new sectors such as climate-adaptive construction, renewable energy and technology among strategies for business survival this year.

“This is the first time we worked together to create a session for all our members across the region and, based on the feedback, it was much appreciated. We hope to hold more, all-member events in the future,” said Oliver Jordan, Chair of the CPA Canada Barbados Chapter Advisory Council.

In total, over 260 CPAs from across the Caribbean registered to take part in the webinar.