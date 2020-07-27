CONDOLENCE BOOKS FOR SIR EVERTON

Members of the public are invited to sign condolence books for the late cricketing icon, Sir Everton DeCourcey Weekes, at two viewings next week.

Persons may pay their respects on Tuesday, July 28, at the Empire Club, Pavilion Road, Bank Road, St. Michael, and on Wednesday, July 29, at Legends Cricket Club, Fontabelle, St. Michael, from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m., on both days. There will be no viewing at the service.

Sir Everton will be accorded an Official Funeral on Thursday, July 30, at Kensington Oval, at 10:00 a.m., and the service is open to all members of the public.

Gates will open at Kensington Oval at 7:45 a.m., and persons are asked to be seated by 9:00 a.m. Wearing of masks, temperature checks, hand sanitising and physical distancing will be enforced.

The funeral will be live streamed on CBC TV8 and the Barbados Government Information Service’s Facebook page, @gisbarbados. (BGIS)