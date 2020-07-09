Collins Limited donates to the Royal Barbados Police Force

In recognition of its efforts during the response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Collins Limited has partnered with the Royal Barbados Police Force. On Tuesday, June 30th 2020, the company donated several cases of Lucozade Energy Drink to the Force.

This donation was accepted on behalf of the Force by Acting Inspector of Police Rodney Inniss and in a later ceremony held at the Headquarters of the Royal Barbados Police Force.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Mr. Erwin Boyce accompanied by Assistant Commissioner of Police Mr. Sylvester Louis extended their thanks on behalf of the Commissioner of Police and the Force to the company for its donation.