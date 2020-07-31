CIBC FIRSTCARIBBEAN SEEKING COVID19 UNSUNG HEROES ACROSS THE REGION

Communities across the region have a unique opportunity to hail those special heroes, who in the darkest moments of the Covid-19 crisis, shone brightest.

Regional bank CIBC FirstCaribbean today launched its FirstCaribbean Unsung Frontline Heroes initiative aimed at giving persons the opportunity to nominate essential workers and persons from their communities who put service above self and reached out to others in a variety of ways during the Covid-19 crisis.

“We have been awed and humbled by the many stories of heroism and selflessness displayed across so many villages and towns, as medical professionals and little children with piggy banks, all rallied to help and to give to those impacted by the pandemic,” said Chief Executive Officer of CIBC FirstCaribbean and Chair of the FirstCaribbean ComTrust Foundation Colette Delaney.

She noted that the FirstCaribbean Unsung Frontline Heroes Awards was an initiative of the FirstCaribbean ComTrust Foundation aimed at recognizing the outstanding work of individuals across the region who have been at the forefront of the Covid-19 pandemic fight.

To be nominated persons must be resident in any the 16 territories where the CIBC FirstCaribbean operates and have worked, volunteered or been involved in any of the award categories listed below:

• Medical personnel

• The Protective Services

• Community Heroes (individuals who by their courageous acts, strength and self-sacrifice in the service of a community, have made a difference to those persons impacted.)

To nominate a candidate for an award persons must log on to our website HERE or social media channels or click here and complete the nomination form. Provide information on the nominee and upload a photo of them. Persons can make multiple nominations but can only nominate a candidate/s who resides in their country of residence.

FirstCaribbean has previously highlighted many hidden treasures in our communities who have made a difference in the lives of persons they have helped or touched in some way through its flagship Unsung Heroes programme, which concluded in 2013.