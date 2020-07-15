BWA’s St Lucy and St Peter customers offline due to low reservoir levels

The Barbados Water Authority wishes to inform the public that it is today Wednesday, July 15 carrying out repairs to bursts in the following areas:

a 16-inch main at Porters, St James;

a 12-inch main at Constant in St. George which has resulted in outages to Frere Pilgrim, Edey Village, Buckley, Ellerton, Constant, Dash Valley and surrounding districts;

a 4-inch main at Ealing Park South in Christ Church affecting the immediate surrounding areas;

and

installing a valve at Dash Valley in St. George.

In order for repairs to be carried out on the 16-inch main at Porters in St. James, pumping from the Ionics Desalination Plant and the Pump Station at Trents has had to be stopped temporarily. Customers in parts of St. Michael and St. James may experience low water pressure or outages. The stoppage has in turn caused the facilities at Lancaster and Apes Hill to suffer low levels and presently be functioning at a reduced capacity.

BWA stations at Hope in St. Lucy and Lamberts in St. Peter are also today offline due to low reservoir levels. Customers in parts of the corresponding parishes may experience low water pressure or outages.

The Authority’s crews will continue to make every effort to assist residents of all affected districts via its fleet of water tankers and the refilling of the community tanks.

The BWA apologizes for the inconvenience these disruptions in service may cause.