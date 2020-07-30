BWA TO MAKE CONNECTIONS IN ST JOHN

The Barbados Water Authority wishes to inform residents and businesses in parts of St. John that it will be conducting work between Colleton Plantation and Massiah Street on Friday, July 31st between 9:00 am and 4:00 pm. This work forms part of the Water Supply Network Upgrade Project.

As a result, customers in Society, Lovell Road, Massiah Street, Rosegate, Stewart Hill and the surrounding districts may be affected by low pressure or water outages.

Residents of these areas are asked to store an adequate supply of water to help during this period. The Authority will make every effort to assist customers via water tanker as well.

The Barbados Water Authority apologises for any inconvenience this service disruption on Friday, July 31st may cause.