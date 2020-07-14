BWA TO MAKE AN INSTALLATION AT CONSTANT, ST GEORGE

The Barbados Water Authority wishes to inform residents and businesses in parts of St. George that it will be installing a valve at Constant, St. George on Wednesday, July 15th between 9:00 am and 4:00 pm.

As a result, customers in the following areas may be affected by low pressure or water outages: Constant, Dash Valley, Buckley, Turnpike, Buttals, Frere Pilgrim, Edey Village, Carmichael, Boarding Hall, Ellerton and the surrounding districts.

Persons are asked to store an adequate supply of water to help during this period.

Water tankers will also be dispatched to assist. The Barbados Water Authority apologises for any inconvenience this service disruption on Wednesday July 15th may cause.