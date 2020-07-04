‘BLACKOUT DAY’ Barbados: 7th July 2020

Blackout Day is an event in which all Black Barbadians are encouraged to spend their money with Black businesses in this country in order to use economic power to globally fight racial injustice and economic disparity.

On 7th July 2020, we are asking that if you must spend a dollar, spend it with Black-owned businesses only. This includes supermarkets, delivery and food services, restaurants, bars, hair salons and all forms of commerce.

It is a day that is also dedicated towards the posting of content that was created by and/or features Black people.

Black consumers in Barbados account for an estimated 95% in economic spending, or economic power. Circulating Black dollars and doing business with each other is critical to the generation of financial and economic strength within the Black community.

The intention is to move toward a national Black wealth creation strategy – one that includes Black people at all levels and ensures that we do not replace the existing White-dominated structure with a Black aristocracy that perpetuates the practices of exclusion of average black Barbadians.

Blackout Day is also an initiative to encourage Black-owned businesses to raise their level of efficiency and effectiveness to a standard that will encourage the community to make Black-owned businesses their first choice for any and all their business and professional needs.

If you have such a business, please join the Facebook group “Black Businesses in Barbados.”

Let’s support each other, circulate the Black dollar within our community and build wealth for ourselves and future generations. Invite others to do the same.