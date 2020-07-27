Barbados Rugby Football Union Returning to Action

Rugby was the fastest growing sport in the world prior to the chaos created by COVID-19. Since March, the 2020 USA Major League Rugby Season has been suspended, with play scheduled to restart in 2021. Nevertheless, rugby provides an excellent opportunity for young Barbadians to try something new. Over the last few years, the BRFU has held successful primary and secondary school tournaments and blitzes. One player is currently at Arkansas State University, on a scholarship, thanks to his rugby skills. Another young female player has been accepted at Harvard.