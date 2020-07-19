Barbados Police solving Murder in Marl Hole, 3 wounded and 1 death in Shootout

On Thursday, July 16th 2020, police responded to a report at Train Line Road, Carrington Village, St Michael in an area known as Marl Hole. Where it was reported to the Police Operations Control Room that about 10:20 pm several gunshots were fired in that area and persons were injured.

S U M M A R Y

On arrival at the scene, police were guided to an area where the motionless body of a mature male was found lying on the ground. He was later identified as Henderson fifty-three year old Rudolph Branch of Train Road, Halls Road, St. Michael. Further investigations revealed that three (3) other persons, a twenty-five (25) year old male, a twenty-four (24) year old male and a fifty-eight (58) year old female were injured during the incident and sought medical attention at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital where their injuries were described as non-life-threatening.

Police have launched an unnatural death investigation into this matter.

Anyone who may have information that can assist in this matter is asked to contact the Criminal Investigation Department at 430-7189 or 7190, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1800-TIPS, or any Police Station.