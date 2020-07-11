Barbados Police investigate suspected Suicide of Sexagenarian

About 9:30am on Friday, July 10th, 2020 Police responded to a report of an unnatural death where the body of 60 year old Oliver Downes from Ashbury, St. George was found hanging in a bedroom at his residence. Investigations are ongoing.

Anyone who can provide any information that can assist with these investigations is asked to please contact District ‘B’ Police Station at 437-4311; Police Emergency 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800 (TIPS) 8477 or any Police Station.