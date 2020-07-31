Barbados Muslim Association remembers Owen Arthur

by Bajan Reporter / July 31st, 2020

The Muslim community joins Barbadians at this time of national sorrow and extends its deepest condolences to the family, citizens and Government of Barbados on the passing of Barbados’ former Prime Minister, Professor Owen Seymour Arthur.

Professor Arthur left an indelible mark on the landscape of Barbados and the lives of Barbadians as he vigorously fought to improve the socio-economic conditions of all in this nation during his tenure as Prime Minister.

His politics of inclusion allowed for minority groups, such as our community, to play their part in the development of this country and to have a place at the table in discussing issues affecting all Barbadians.

This commitment saw him ensuring that national events, such as the National Independence Service of Thanksgiving, reflected the diversity of religious groups on the island and included the Islamic faith.

His visits to our mosques and his connection to our community will be cherished as he sought to build a better Barbados for all its citizens. Our profound sympathies to his wife, daughters, extended family and relatives.

Verily from God we come and to God is our return.

