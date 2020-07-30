BARBADOS ACCREDITATION COUNCIL (BAC) MOURNS THE PASSING OF FORMER PRIME MINISTER

The BAC regrets the passing of the late Owen Seymour Arthur and further, recognises his contribution to education and to the regional integration movement, that he made. The Council credits his visionary leadership, which saw the establishment of both the Barbados Accreditation Council Act 2004 and the Caribbean Community (Movement of Skilled Nationals) Act, 2004.

Out of these two pieces of legislation the Secretariat commenced operations in May, 2006 and immediately started to execute on two broad roles.

1. To register and re-register institutions/training providers offering tertiary education in Barbados and accredit and re-accredit these institutions and their programmes of study; and

2. To grant Certificates of Recognition of CARICOM Skills Qualification to citizens and residents of Barbados and CARICOM Member States, and to examine and verify Certificates of Recognition of CARICOM Skills Qualification issued to CARICOM nationals issued by any CARICOM State.

The BAC set out to create the environment for a coherent system of tertiary education and training, which assures quality, excellence and integrity to all stakeholders. Reflective of his commitment to quality, former Prime Minister Arthur vested the responsibility of managing the movement of the CARICOM Skilled Nationals portfolio to the BAC, the national quality assurance agency. In his portfolio as Lead Prime Minister for the Single Market and Economy, Arthur believed that this process should be handled by a competent authority. This was part of his undying work in championing the development of the region through his advocacy of the Caribbean Single Market and Economy (CSME).

Executive Director Mrs. Lisa Gale in her reflection lauds his leadership, commitment to regionalism and his astute mind, which he dedicated to the advancement of growth and development for not only Barbados but also the CARICOM grouping at a crucial stage in its post-independence history. She added that he contributed to trade, economic and social policies, which still have their imprint today. On behalf of the Board and staff, the BAC extends heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. He will be missed.