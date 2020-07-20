BARBADIAN HOSPICE, ‘CANCER SUPPORT SERVICES’ HIT HARD BY COVID19, APPROX. $75,000 LOST

by AirBourne / July 20th, 2020

When Barbados isolated itself from the rest of the world like most of the planet from the Novel Coronavirus Pandemic. the imposing of measures had a ripple effect everywhere – Tourism, Medicine, Food Service and Security and in the domain of Charity as well. An area you’d think some of the shockwaves would be buffered.

It's a bygone era when men were hesitant to get checked for a clean bill of health, and it should be noted the PSA Screening does not replace the regular visit with qualified Dr's in relevant fields...

It’s a bygone era when men were hesitant to get checked for a clean bill of health, and it should be noted the PSA Screening does not replace the regular visit with qualified Dr’s in relevant fields…

Cancer Support Services just had 124 gentlemen turn for their Prostate Screening blood test this weekend, but this in no way accommodates the fact they lost in the vicinity of $75,000.00 BBD in donations from March and the spectre of Rent at $4,000.00 BBD per month!

On the plus side, the new premises allow for wheelchair clientele much better in that this Dayrells Rd residence has a ramp, the reason this time there were guys on the street as seen in the photo is due to Physical Distancing protocols still mandated by Government to control the spread of COVID19.

On the plus side, the new premises allow for wheelchair clientele much better in that this Dayrells Rd residence has a ramp, the reason this time there were guys on the street as seen in the photo is due to Physical Distancing protocols still mandated by Government to control the spread of COVID19.

The Non Profit Agency is concerned how the Pandemic removed benefits normally applied to keeping the health advisor afloat, as the local economy recovers, Bajans will not necessarily pull from their pockets for others so much as to to try and reassemble their lives in what is deemed as the New Normal for the foreseeable future.

Follow on Instagram

Stay in touch with the conversation, subscribe to the RSS feed for comments on this post.

Comments

add a comment

Some HTML is OK

or, reply to this post via trackback.

  • My Bdos Lottery Top Up 20201
  • IMG 20200702 WA0005
  • Main Template 336x280
  • If you saw this then you came to the best place to get seen 1