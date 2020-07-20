BARBADIAN HOSPICE, ‘CANCER SUPPORT SERVICES’ HIT HARD BY COVID19, APPROX. $75,000 LOST

When Barbados isolated itself from the rest of the world like most of the planet from the Novel Coronavirus Pandemic. the imposing of measures had a ripple effect everywhere – Tourism, Medicine, Food Service and Security and in the domain of Charity as well. An area you’d think some of the shockwaves would be buffered.

Cancer Support Services just had 124 gentlemen turn for their Prostate Screening blood test this weekend, but this in no way accommodates the fact they lost in the vicinity of $75,000.00 BBD in donations from March and the spectre of Rent at $4,000.00 BBD per month!

The Non Profit Agency is concerned how the Pandemic removed benefits normally applied to keeping the health advisor afloat, as the local economy recovers, Bajans will not necessarily pull from their pockets for others so much as to to try and reassemble their lives in what is deemed as the New Normal for the foreseeable future.