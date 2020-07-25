Arts drive needed for Bermuda

July 25th, 2020

Bermuda must embrace the arts to help ditch its reputation as a “staid, boring and uninspiring” destination, the Premier said yesterday.

David Burt, who added tourism to his portfolio this month, said a drive to boost film, fashion, arts and entertainment would restore “a buzz and a sense things are happening”.

Mr Burt claimed the country had spent $10 million a year on advertising with little result and suggested “leveraging celebrity” to help build the country’s image.

David Burt the Premier (Photograph by Blaire Simmons)

He said the island had a problem with “relevance” and he planned to invest “significant resources” in the development of air services in face of stiff overseas competition.

The Bermuda Tourism Authority declined to comment on Mr Burt’s views, but said: “The BTA board looks forward to working with the Premier, who has already shown he is a minister fully engaged — citing the value of the National Tourism Plan and emphasising the importance of prudent government policy. THE FULL STORY IS here

