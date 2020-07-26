Aquaculture project approaches with boost from Maritime Affairs

(THANKS TO DAILY NATION) A number of Barbadians stand to benefit from a major aquaculture programme facilitated by the Ministry of Maritime Affairs and the Blue Economy, Adams Aquafarm and the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) of the United Nations.

From left, Minister of Maritime Affairs and the Blue Economy Kirk Humphrey; FAO regional project coordinator Dr Iris Monnereau; intern Corey Elcock; Acting Permanent Secretary Jacqueline Blackman; owner of Adams Aquafarm, Kristina Adams; and Chief Fisheries Officer Joyce Leslie looking at some of the tilapia grown on the farm.

The project entails a five-day training exercise for 30 entrepreneurs interested in developing an aquaponics business. Training will also be provided for ten school teachers, who can use the principles of growing food by this method to teach STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) subjects.

The training will be done at Adams Aquafarm in Hopewell, St Thomas. Owner Kristina Adams recently received funding from the FAO to help train and develop a demonstration farm.

Principals pause at entrance to Adams Aquafarms
2012 Bank On Me winner greeting 3 Cabinet Ministers

MMABE Minister Kirk Humphrey provided a preview of the project by Kristina Adams
Kristina Adams outlining the need for local training
St Thomas MP and Elder Affaurs Minister Cynthia Forde also addressed participants

Heavy Downpours did not halt Minister Humphrey
One of the graduates celebrating
Kristina showing MMABE Minister how the farm can work as small as 6 feet by 10 feet

Chives in an aromatic garden
Tomatoes sprouting

During the launch of the initiative yesterday, Minister of Maritime Affairs and the Blue Economy Kirk Humphrey said aquaponics was a transformative venture that could empower the lives of those who got involved in it.

