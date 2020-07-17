Applications Now Open for Bridgetown US Embassy’s Academy for Women Entrepreneurs

Until August 10th, the Bridgetown US Embassy will accept applications for the U.S. Department of State’s Academy for Women Entrepreneurs (AWE) program. The Embassy will partner with the Barbados Youth Business Trust (BYBT) and the Barbados Investment and Development Corporation (BIDC) to offer online and in-person specialized business training to approximately 25 women entrepreneurs.

In 2019, the U.S. Department of State launched the Academy for Women Entrepreneurs (AWE) as part of the White House-led Women’s Global Development and Prosperity initiative.

The six-month AWE program provides women with practical skills to create and sustain successful businesses. Participants engage in training sessions led by prominent local businesswomen and receive support through the “DreamBuilder” massive open online course developed by Arizona State University’s Thunderbird School of Global Management. Last year, 30 Barbadian women completed the program.

The U.S. Embassy’s partnership with BYBT and BIDC is part of the U.S. government’s commitment to promoting economic development and women’s empowerment. Interested applicants can visit the Embassy’s website www.bb.usembassy.gov for more information.