Alleged Murderer of Fish Vendor now in Remand: Romancia Makaila Odwin

by DevilsAdvocate / July 28th, 2020

Police personnel attached to the Northern Division Criminal Investigation Department arrested and formally charged Romancia Makaila Odwin 20 years of Whopping, Orange Hill, St. James for the following offences.

1. That she between the 18th and 19th days of July 2020 murdered Ronald Skeete.
2. That she between the 18th and 19th days of July 2020 wound Zonelle Sobers with intent to maim, disfigure or disable her or to do some other serious bodily harm to the same Zonelle Sobers whilst at Whopping, Orange Hill, St. James.

(<em>FILE IMAGE</em>) On Monday, July 27th 2020, she appeared before Magistrate Wanda Blair at the Holetown Magistrates Court where she was not required to plead to the indictable offences. She was remanded into custody to Her Majesty’s Prisons at Dodds and is set to reappear at the said court on Monday, August 24th 2020.

  • Rodney Inniss – Insp. (Ag);
    Public Relations Officer
