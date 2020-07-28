Alleged Murderer of Fish Vendor now in Remand: Romancia Makaila Odwin

Police personnel attached to the Northern Division Criminal Investigation Department arrested and formally charged Romancia Makaila Odwin 20 years of Whopping, Orange Hill, St. James for the following offences.

1. That she between the 18th and 19th days of July 2020 murdered Ronald Skeete.

2. That she between the 18th and 19th days of July 2020 wound Zonelle Sobers with intent to maim, disfigure or disable her or to do some other serious bodily harm to the same Zonelle Sobers whilst at Whopping, Orange Hill, St. James.