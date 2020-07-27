Address to Barbados by Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley on passing of 5th PM, Owen Seymour Arthur

by Bajan Reporter / July 27th, 2020

The Owen Arthur that I knew was never overwhelmed by the task at hand. "Face it and fix it". That was his mantra. Indeed, his greatest domestic legacy will be considered by many as the wrestling of unemployment from the horrendous highs of the early 1990s to under 7% in 2008. It seems like an archaic economic achievement, but it meant real things to real Bajans in real ways. The promise that many doubted at the outset of his tenure was delivered over the three terms - the creation of 30,000 jobs.

