8th PM of Barbados responds to St John water woes, pledges solution forthcoming as funds available

A viral YouTube video depicting the hardship of St John residents caught the attention of @mamottley Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley this weekend, she spoke to measures in progress and about to be undertaken by the Barbados Water Authority @barbadoswaterautho while opening a Farmer’s Market on the Mighty Grynner H’way as a means for BARVEN the Barbados association of Vendors and Entrepreneurs to have a venue for produce apart from the Palmetto St Market. @charlesjongpmobgi