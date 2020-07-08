8th PM of Barbados responds to St John water woes, pledges solution forthcoming as funds available

Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley vowed this weekend getting water to Barbadians in rural areas is now a top priority, revealing a special capital works project on a feeder to the Bowmanston Pumping Station in St John will be fast-tracked;

Her pledge came a few days after Wilfred Abrahams and acting general manager of the Barbados Water Authority, Dr John Mwansa, went 269 feet down into the reservoir at Bowmanston, only to find a mere three feet of water within one of the most important aquifers.

In an effort to address the low water levels at Bowmanston, the BWA began the $14.8 million project, which would see the movement of water from Vineyard, St Philip, to the Golden Ridge/Bowmanston system.

