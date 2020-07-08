8th PM of Barbados responds to St John water woes, pledges solution forthcoming as funds available
Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley vowed this weekend getting water to Barbadians in rural areas is now a top priority, revealing a special capital works project on a feeder to the Bowmanston Pumping Station in St John will be fast-tracked;
In an effort to address the low water levels at Bowmanston, the BWA began the $14.8 million project, which would see the movement of water from Vineyard, St Philip, to the Golden Ridge/Bowmanston system.