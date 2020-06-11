When can you travel to the Caribbean again?

It’s every tourist dream to visit the Caribbean. With their deep blue, silver waters, tropical breeze, swaying palm trees, and warm sunny days, it’s the perfect spot to spend your holiday with friends and family. However, tourism has remained as one of the activities cancelled in 2020 due to the ongoing global health concerns. Fortunately, this exotic paradise is ready to welcome the world again due to low cases of coronavirus.

Mexico

Mexico lifted its domestic travel restrictions by May 30 2020. The tourist officials announced that the region is open to tourists by June 4. The Pacific Ocean side of México won’t receive visitors of yet. The Los Cabos tourism board has a five-phase reopening strategy that will open to tourists from July.

Aruba

Aruba will start receiving visitors from June 14. With the establishment of the health and happiness certification, things are expected to get better. That will see the tourism stakeholders take the health and safety precautionary measures to protect the staff and customers from the coronavirus.

Jamaica

Right now, the Jamaican tourism sector is not ready to take any risks. The borders of the country remain closed, and any visitor arriving must undergo mandatory fourteen days quarantine. The plan in place to revive the tourist sector in the country is a five-point plan with no specific dates. However, the reopening strategy in Jamaica will depend on its ability to receive a large number of tourists.

Saint Lucia

The good news to the tourism sector in Saint Lucia is that it has opened its borders to tourists from June 4. The strict measure has been put in p[lace to protect the staff, visitors, and the local population. For you to travel, you must have the COVID – 19 certificates and the wearing of masks is compulsory while on the plane and the airport. Health measures taken are measuring the temperature at mealtime and testing of staff at the beginning of each shift.

Barbados

All measures are taken to prevent coronavirus infections. All persons arriving in the country must be quarantined for fourteen days. At the airport, temperatures are taken for any visitor. The good news is the resumption of beach operations from 18th may, though under limited hours of operation. The Barbados Hotel and Tourism Association says once safety measures are followed, then Visitors can start as soon as July!

Antigua and Barbuda

Before reopening of the business, all hotels will be inspected by the health and tourism officials. To boost the greatly affected tourism sector, British Airways will resume its flights from July.

Cuba

Hotels in the country are preparing to resume their normal operations in the future, should the tourism sector resume its normal operations. The boarders’ remains closed for now due to the coronavirus.

Bahamas

Earlier this month, the Bahamas Prime Minister, Dr Hubert Minnis announced the gradual opening of the Bahamas islands. Right now the Bahamas is preparing the resumption of tourism from July 1, though the dates might change due to prevailing circumstances.

Dominican Republic

With 400 deaths and more than 11000 infections, it will take some time for the Dominican Republic to resume its tourism activities. The hotels could be reopened from June 17.