The Criminal Charges ‘One Caribbean Media’ sought, but were barred from…

by Bajan Reporter / June 29th, 2020

Members of the Criminal Investigation Department from District ‘A’ Police Station, arrested and formally charged Dwayne Omar Gittens, 35 years, of No Fixed Place of Abode with two counts of murder. He is charged as follows:

1. That he on the 22nd day of June within the jurisdiction of the Magistrate of District ‘A’ murdered 51 year old Glenroy James.
2. That he on the 22nd day of June within the jurisdiction of the Magistrate of District ‘A’ murdered 25 year old Christoff Griffith

He appeared at the District 'A' Criminal Court No. 2 before Magistrate Kristie Cuffy-Sergeant where he was not required to plead to the indictable offences.

He was remanded into custody to HMP Dodds prison and ordered to undergo a psychiatric evaluation. He is scheduled to reappear at the District ‘A’ Criminal Court No. 1 on Wednesday 24th July 2020.

