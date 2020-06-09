STATEMENT FROM PRIME MINISTER MIA AMOR MOTTLEY ON THE PASSING OF SIR ANTHONY BRYAN

I join Barbadians across this nation in paying respects to Sir Anthony Bryan, who passed away at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

Sir Anthony has made a substantial contribution to this country through his ownership of, and work with, the nation’s oldest newspaper, the Barbados Advocate, as well as radio stations BBS 90.7 FM and Faith 102 FM.

It was this contribution to broadcasting, publishing and business generally that led to him being awarded the country’s highest honour, the Knight of St. Andrew, in November 2017.

However, Sir Anthony, for all his achievements, is recognized as a Barbadian who came from humble beginnings, with one of his first major successes being the establishment of Crown Caribbean Publishing in the early 1970s, which had the distinction of producing the first in-flight magazine on Caribbean Airways Europe-bound flights.

His crowning accomplishment though, must have been the distinction in 2000 of becoming the first black Barbadian to own the Barbados Advocate, which, in addition to its invaluable contribution to Barbadian journalism, includes a comprehensive archive covering more than a century of Barbadian history.

To his sons and other family members, I extend sincere condolences on behalf of the Government and people of Barbados and my own family.