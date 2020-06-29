Statement from BARJAM on barring of media personnel

The Barbados Association of Journalists and Media Workers (BARJAM) condemns the treatment meted out to media professionals on Saturday, June 27 while attempting to cover the court appearance of the man charged with the murder of news photographer Christoff Griffith and contractor Glenroy James.

BARJAM is deeply concerned that reporters and photographers who went to the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court precincts to execute their duties at the courts as they traditionally do, were barred from entering the yard by police.

It is equally disturbing to learn from the media workers affected, that the instructions came from “high up.”

BARJAM notes that even though the media practitioners were eventually allowed beyond the barricades and into the court room that only happened after certain calls were made to a police public relations official by a senior journalist complaining about the situation.

The association has since reached out to the Police Public Relations seeking a follow up with the Commissioner of Police to shed light on the situation and to find common ground.