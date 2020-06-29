Statement from BARJAM on barring of media personnel

by Bajan Reporter / June 29th, 2020

The Barbados Association of Journalists and Media Workers (BARJAM) condemns the treatment meted out to media professionals on Saturday, June 27 while attempting to cover the court appearance of the man charged with the murder of news photographer Christoff Griffith and contractor Glenroy James.

BARJAM is deeply concerned that reporters and photographers who went to the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court precincts to execute their duties at the courts as they traditionally do, were barred from entering the yard by police.

It is equally disturbing to learn from the media workers affected, that the instructions came from “high up.”

BARJAM notes that even though the media practitioners were eventually allowed beyond the barricades and into the court room that only happened after certain calls were made to a police public relations official by a senior journalist complaining about the situation.

The association has since reached out to the Police Public Relations seeking a follow up with the Commissioner of Police to shed light on the situation and to find common ground.

Follow on Instagram

Stay in touch with the conversation, subscribe to the RSS feed for comments on this post.

Comments

add a comment

Some HTML is OK

or, reply to this post via trackback.

  • My Bdos Lottery Top Up 20201
  • BGIS 336x280
  • MMLakhi FINAL
  • If you saw this then you came to the best place to get seen 1