QEH EXPRESSES URGENT NEED FOR BLOOD DONATIONS

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) Blood Bank is issuing an urgent appeal for blood donations. All blood types are needed and donated blood products will help replenish the QEH Blood Bank’s supply to ensure that blood products are readily available for patients with serious medical needs such as cancer patients, people with blood disorders, premature babies, cardiac procedures and trauma victims.

Volunteers between the ages of 18 and 70, who weigh at least 110 pounds that’s roughly 50 kilos, and are in generally good health are asked to call the National Blood Collecting Centre at 429-4307 or 836-7993 to make an appointment to donate blood. The Centre which is located at Ladymeade Gardens, St. Michael will open between 8 a.m. and 3:15 p.m. on weekdays or 8 a.m. and 12 noon on Saturdays to facilitate blood donations.

Barbadians are reminded only persons who have made an appointment and are scheduled to donate blood will be allowed access to the facility; and that each whole blood donation can help save up to three lives. As such, the QEH is urging people to make the decision to donate blood now.