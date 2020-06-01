Prime Minister To Participate In Meetings On B.O.S.S.

Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley will participate in a series of meetings, being hosted by the trade union movement, to sensitize public officers and employees of state-owned enterprises about the Barbados Optional Savings Scheme (BOSS).

Public officers and employees of state-owned enterprises (SOEs) are invited to the four meetings, which will be held on Tuesday, June 2, and Wednesday, June 3, at the Garfield Sobers Gymnasium for members of trade unions and staff associations.

In addition, the sessions will be live streamed to allow participation of those who cannot attend, and to facilitate any questions that they may wish to pose.

Members of the Protective Services Commission, namely the Immigration Department, the Royal Barbados Police Force, the Barbados Prison Service, government security guards, Barbados Fire Service, and Customs Department will meet on Tuesday, June 2, from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Later in the afternoon, from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m., it will be the turn of employees of the public health care sector. On Wednesday, June 3, employees in the public education sector will gather from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Members of the Sugar Industries Staff Association,all categories of public officers and employees of SOEs, including administrative and technical, will meet at 1:30 p.m. for their discussions.

The SOEs include the Rural Development Commission, the Urban Development Commission, the Barbados Revenue Authority, the Child Care Board and the National Assistance Board, the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, the Barbados Water Authority, the Transport Board and the Caribbean Broadcasting Corporation.

Prime Minister Mottley met with representatives of the labour movement last Thursday to discuss Government’s proposed BOSS programme.

The objectives of BOSS are to create approximately $100m fiscal space for capital spending; protect public sector employment; and adhere to the principle of burden sharing – being our brother or sister’s keeper – by allowing investment to facilitate the creation of more jobs.

It is a four-year bond with a five per cent interest rate per annum, payable semi-annually, with the principal being paid four years from the date of the bond. There will be no withholding tax on the interest earned and the bond is fully tradeable.

Click here to learn more able the Barbados Optional Savings Scheme (BOSS).