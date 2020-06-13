‘One People – One Community’ in action, St. George helps its own

by Bajan Reporter / June 13th, 2020

Members of the St. George Parish Independence Committee are living up to the parish motto by donating hampers of food and household supplies to needy families. These supplies were collected from charitable donors in the parish. The COVID-19 shutdown has had a disastrous effect on the world economy, and the central parish of St. George, is no exception.

Committee Chairperson<strong> Reuel Bourne</strong> expressed his happiness at being able to help families in St. George. "<em>This really is the time to come together and help each other,</em>" he said. He also thanked the entrepreneurs of his parish for their assistance with this project.

Mr. Bourne said that they had been able to assist several families and individuals and were looking to render aid to as many as possible, for as long as needed.

The St. George PIC is also working with the Barbados Youth Business Trust (BYBT) to help entrepreneurs start their own businesses, in another initiative aimed at empowering micro-enterprises in the parish.

