Olympic Day To Be Celebrated Online in Barbados

The Barbados Olympic Association (BOA) Inc. just announced that the activities to commemorate Olympic Day 2020 on June 23 will all be online for the first time in the history of the day’s remembrance. For over 30 years, Olympic Day has largely been associated with Olympic Day runs all over the world. The concept was first launched in 1987 by the IOC Sport for All Commission, in a bid to encourage all National Olympic Committees (NOC) to celebrate Olympic Day and promote the practice of sport to all.

Olympic Day nowadays is much more than just a run or a sports event. It has developed into the only annual worldwide celebration of the modern Olympic Movement and is a day to promote a healthy and active lifestyle. In Barbados, the BOA has grown the observance into a week of activities that sometimes culminate in a run. This year all the activities will be hosted online due to concerns over social distancing arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Director of the Barbados Olympic Academy, Vaneisha Cadogan said the NOC was not daunted by the challenges presented by the recent social distancing restrictions but saw it as an opportunity to use its online platforms to reach more stakeholders.

“We are very excited by the program that we have planned for Olympic Day this year. Just as before, we have planned a week of activities that we are hoping will attract participation from people of all ages. We have a good mix of activities. These include a TikTok challenge, a Greek Statue photo competition, a Zoom Treasure Hunt, and an Olympic Day work out. There is also an educational component and several games for persons to play daily,” Cadogan observed.

Olympic Day is based on three pillars of “Move”, “Learn”, and “Discover”, and NOCs are organizing sports, cultural and educational activities for all, regardless of age, gender, social background or sporting ability. Persons in Barbados can participate in the Olympic Day activities from June 17 at http://olympic.org.bb/academy/olympic-day-2020/.