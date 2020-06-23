Newspaper photographer murdered in Line of Duty

by AirBourne / June 23rd, 2020

On Monday 22nd of June 2020, at approximately 11:00 am, Police at the Hastings/Worthing Police Station received a report of a suspected unnatural death on the compound of the old Bishops Court residence located at Bishops Court Hill, St. Michael.

On arrival at the scene and after an initial search of the area, police discovered the body of an adult male. Further inspection revealed the body of another adult male located in a bushy area within the same compound. Both bodies appeared to have several wounds and injuries.

These discoveries triggered the start of an unnatural death investigation that resulted in the scene being cordoned off and additional police resources summoned. A comprehensive search of the entire compound was conducted for anything of evidential value to the investigation.

The Commissioner of Police and the members of the Royal Barbados Police Force express their sincere condolences to the families of those whose lives were lost under such tragic circumstances.

The victims were formally identified at the scene as Glenroy James, 51 years, of Grazettes, St. Michael and Christoff Griffith, 22 years, of Laynes Gap, Brittons Hill, St. Michael. The cause of death of both victims will be determined by post-mortems which will be conducted at a later date.

