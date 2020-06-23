Newspaper photographer murdered in Line of Duty

On Monday 22nd of June 2020, at approximately 11:00 am, Police at the Hastings/Worthing Police Station received a report of a suspected unnatural death on the compound of the old Bishops Court residence located at Bishops Court Hill, St. Michael.

These discoveries triggered the start of an unnatural death investigation that resulted in the scene being cordoned off and additional police resources summoned. A comprehensive search of the entire compound was conducted for anything of evidential value to the investigation.

The victims were formally identified at the scene as Glenroy James, 51 years, of Grazettes, St. Michael and Christoff Griffith, 22 years, of Laynes Gap, Brittons Hill, St. Michael. The cause of death of both victims will be determined by post-mortems which will be conducted at a later date.