I AM VENGEANCE 2: Retaliation (2020) Stu Bennett and Vinnie Jones

by Bajan Reporter / June 2nd, 2020

Director: Ross Boyask Writer: Ross Boyask Stars: Stu Bennett, Vinnie Jones & Katrina Durden

Former special-forces soldier John Gold is given the opportunity to bring Sean Teague – the man who betrayed his team on their final mission in Eastern Europe several years ago – to justice. Gold would cheerfully see Teague dead, but he is convinced to help transport him to a military prison to pay for his crimes. Along the way, Gold will have to fight off Teague’s team who are attempting to extract him, as well as a sniper seemingly hell-bent on killing Teague before he can be secured.

