UPDATE on Joyann Patrica Griffith – Green Park Lane woman safely located…

Joy-Ann Patricia Griffith 45 years, of Green Park Lane, Baxter’s Road, St. Michael, who was reported missing on Wednesday, June 17th 2020, has been traced and is safe.

She was located on the Thursday, June 18th 2020 at the residence of a friend after she contacted family member via telephone.