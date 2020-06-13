BWA’s Apes Hill Pumping Station Offline

The Barbados Water Authority wishes to inform the public that its Pumping Station at Apes Hill is offline while its facilities at Trents and Lancaster are operating at a reduced capacity, all as a result of low reservoir levels. This has impacted areas supplied from these locations.

Consequently, customers in some parts of St. James, St. Andrew, St. Thomas and St. Joseph shall experience low pressure or water outages.

Water tankers have been dispatched to assist residents of the affected districts as best as they can in the interim.

The Authority reminds everyone that even though the Hurricane Season has officially begun, the island is still being impacted by the effects of a prolonged drought.

You are reminded that you must store water to assist yourself and your family on an ongoing basis and particularly at this time. As usual we reiterate five (5) gallons per person, per day, per household for a minimum of five (5) days or as much as your household requires.