BARJAM reacts to murder of photojournalist

It is with deep sadness that the Executive of the Barbados Association of Journalists & Media Workers joins with media workers around the island in mourning the loss of one of our own.

The media fraternity has lost one of its brightest young sparks in Christoff Griffith who was killed in the line of duty. We wish to take this opportunity to express condolences to his family.

We are saddened that his life and career has been cut short, for a young man who was always willing to listen and to learn more about his chosen craft.

We specifically extend condolences to his colleagues at the Nation and the wider One Caribbean Media.

BARJAM is also hopeful that the Royal Barbados Police Force will be able to swiftly bring to justice the person responsible for his death.

This has hit all of us in the media especially hard, particularly at a time when journalists are on the frontline trying to keep the members of the public informed during the COVID19 pandemic.