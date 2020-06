BARBADOS’ COVID-19 UPDATE: ALL NEGATIVE TEST RESULTS TODAY

The good news of no more new cases of COVID-19 in Barbados continues as 61 people tested negative yesterday.

Six people remain in isolation at Harrison Point, St. Lucy and 83 of the 96 persons confirmed with the viral illness have recovered. Seven succumbed to the virus.

The Best-dos Santos Public Health Laboratory has now conducted 6,449 tests.