Barbadians asked to Identify “Person of Interest”
The Royal Barbados Police Force is seeking the assistance of the public in identifying and locating the person in this image. He is considered armed and dangerous. Persons coming into contact with this individual should immediately contact the police at emergency number 211.
The public is reminded that it is a serious offence to harbour or assist wanted persons. Any person caught committing this offence can be prosecuted.
- Rodney Inniss – Insp. (Ag);
Public Relations Officer