Authorities in St Kitts and Nevis tight-lipped over captured of illegal Haitians by police and soldiers

by Bajan Reporter / June 23rd, 2020

Authorities in St Kitts and Nevis remained tight-lipped Monday night, hours after members of the Royal St Christopher and Nevis Police Force and the St Kitts-Nevis Defence Force mounted a joint operation in Keys Village.

Witnesses watched and video-taped the mid-day operation of law enforcement officers apprehending several persons said to be nationals of Haiti.

Witnesses watched and video-taped the mid-day operation of law enforcement officers apprehending several persons said to be nationals of Haiti.

The persons with their hands strapped to the front were taken from a home in the village of Keys. Some reportedly escaped to the nearby hillside.

Hours after the apprehension there has been no statement from either the Ministry of National Security or the police force which made the arrests.

Follow on Instagram

Stay in touch with the conversation, subscribe to the RSS feed for comments on this post.

Comments

add a comment

Some HTML is OK

or, reply to this post via trackback.

  • My Bdos Lottery Top Up 20201
  • BGIS 336x280
  • MMLakhi FINAL
  • If you saw this then you came to the best place to get seen 1