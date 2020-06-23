Authorities in St Kitts and Nevis tight-lipped over captured of illegal Haitians by police and soldiers

Authorities in St Kitts and Nevis remained tight-lipped Monday night, hours after members of the Royal St Christopher and Nevis Police Force and the St Kitts-Nevis Defence Force mounted a joint operation in Keys Village.

The persons with their hands strapped to the front were taken from a home in the village of Keys. Some reportedly escaped to the nearby hillside.

Hours after the apprehension there has been no statement from either the Ministry of National Security or the police force which made the arrests.