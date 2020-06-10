AMERICAN AIRLINES RESUMES SERVICE TO ANTIGUA

American Airlines resumed daily service to V.C. Bird International Airport (ANU) in Antigua from Miami International Airport (MIA), marking a significant milestone for the airline as it resumed operations to the Caribbean since COVID-19 travel restrictions were instituted.

Flight 2405, which landed at ANU at 10:56 p.m., was piloted by Antiguan First Officer Brian Chase. “It was truly an honor and a blessing to be a part of this flight as American resumed service to the Caribbean and to my home, Antigua,” said Chase. “It was significant moment in my 17-year career as a pilot, as we are helping reunite families and friends who have been separated since earlier this year due to the pandemic.”

“As the premier carrier in the Caribbean we are thrilled to resume our service to Antigua, the region’s first international destination to restart operations. In the coming months we are looking forward to our continued resumption of service across the Caribbean,” said Alfredo Gonzalez, American’s Managing Director of Operations for the Caribbean.

“American’s top priority continues to be the safety and well-being of our customers and team members, and we are focused on following the latest guidance from health experts and government authorities. We want our customers to feel confident when traveling with us and we are looking forward to welcoming them at our airports and onboard our aircraft in the near future.”

The airline has expanded the frequency of cleaning in airport areas under its control, including gate areas, ticket counters, passenger services counters, baggage service offices and team member rooms. American has also enhanced aircraft cleaning, distributed sanitizing wipes and gel for customers, and reduced interactions between flight attendants and customers by limiting food and beverage delivery.