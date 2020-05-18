The humor and freshness of VERONICA MARS arrive to HBO

With the fresh and sarcastic humor that characterize her, VERONICA MARS arrives to HBO and HBO GO. Starring Kristen Bell and created by writer Rob Thomas, the fourth season of this series about the clever detective premieres on June 5th. Times per country: Hbocaribbean.com

In the fictional coastal community of Neptune, the rich and powerful make the rules and desperately seek to hide their dirty little secrets. Unfortunately for them, Veronica Mars, a brave and intelligent private investigator, is dedicated to solving the most complicated mysteries of this town.

Season four begins when young vacationers are killed during spring break, impacting the city’s tourism industry, and Mars Investigations is hired by the parents of one of the victims to find the killer. The story will follow Veronica’s investigations, which are shrouded in an epic mystery that will lead her to face the powerful elites of the city.

The fourth season of VERONICA MARS stars Kristen Bell, alongside Enrico Colantoni and Jason Dohring. The executive producers are Rob Thomas, Diane Ruggiero-Wright, Dan Etheridge, and Kristen Bell. The series is produced by Spondoolie Productions, in association with Warner Bros. Television.

Enjoy the fourth season of VERONICA MARS exclusively on HBO and HBO GO starting on June 5th.