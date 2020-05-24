TEENAGER FROM ST THOMAS MISSING SINCE FRIDAY 22nd May

by Bajan Reporter / May 24th, 2020

Police are urging Barbadians to help locate missing 19 year old Alexander Sherwin Joseph White from Building 6, Apartment 3, Clover Crescent, St. Thomas.

Description:

He is 5 feet 9 inches tall, light brown complexion with a very slim build. He has a flat nose, both ears are pierced once, thick lips, eyes are light brown in colour and has thick eyebrows, large hands and long fingers with a small tattoo on one of his arms.

The art work of the tattoo is unknown. He was dressed in a blue jeans pants, a pair of black Nike slippers and a Herschel back pack colour unknown. The colour of his shirt is also unknown.

Circumstances:

On Friday May 22 2020, Rosetta White reported that her son Alexander White left her residence on Friday, May 15th, 2020 with a haversack packed. He did not tell anyone where he was going and is in the habit of leaving home for up to two days but never longer and has not been seen or heard from since.

Anyone with information relative to the whereabouts of Alexander Sherwin Joseph White is asked to contact District ‘D’ Station at 419-1726, Emergency number 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS (8477), or the nearest Police Station.

IMG 20200404 WA0088

Comments

