‘Tablets For Our Children’ initiative donates more tablets to Bajan children

The ‘Tablets For Our Children’ initiative has officially handed over 14 tablets to the Rotary Club of Barbados South Charitable Trust after receiving a generous donation of US $2 265 from the Barbados Association of Jacksonville and Neighbours (B.A.J.A.N) in the USA to assist Barbadian school children to be able to continue their learning via the Government’s newly launched national e-learning platform.

“On behalf of our B.A.J.A.N members, we would like to send our best wishes to all Barbadians in these turbulent times,” said the President of B.A.J.A.N, Mr Wesley Lynch. He said the US-based organisation was inspired by the ‘Tablets For Our Children‘ initiative’s first donation of 33 tablets less than two weeks after being officially launched at the start of May. This prompted him to put the call out to his members in Jacksonville to see if they could make a similar contribution, which received an overwhelming response.

‘Tablets For Our Children’ is a joint local initiative between Steven Williams of Cinestream Media Distribution Inc and George Nicholson of the Barbados Rugby Football Union. Nicholson had previously suggested to the Rugby community that they come together to help players in the national youth programme who may need an electronic device, however identifying those in need was proving difficult.

“So, I reached out to the Rotary Club of Barbados South who were delighted to partner with us and to assist us with identifying those who were really in need of the assistance,” Nicholson said, “It’s the least that we can do in these uncertain times – we have to be our brother’s and sister’s keeper and make sure no child in Barbados is left behind”. With the Rotary Club of Barbados South Charitable Trust focusing on the delivery of food hampers to those in need, the donation of tablets was welcomed as a timely addition to their community support efforts.

His co-founder Williams echoed his sentiments. “It is important in these times that those of us who can afford to do so, reach out and help those that are less fortunate,” he said. “Tablets For Our Children gives Barbadians on the island, and in the diaspora, an opportunity to make a tangible and impactful contribution to the betterment of Barbados.”

The donation from B.A.J.A.N has enabled the ‘Tablets For Our Children’ initiative to purchase a total of pre-programmed 16 tablets from IShop at Sheraton Mall, with the remaining two tablets being donated to individuals identified by the St Vincent de Paul Society and Amy Goulding of Amy Goulding Public Relations and Communications.

Anyone interested in donating to the ‘Tablets For Our Children‘ initiative is invited to contact George Nicholson at gdougnich@gmail.com or Steven Williams at stevenwill39@gmail.com.