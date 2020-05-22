SUSPECTED DROWNING CLOSE TO LONG BAY

Police are investigating the suspected drowning of a male in the waters off the shore of Long Bay Beach, St. Phillip.

S U M M A R Y

Police responded about 11:30 am yesterday and arrived at Long Bay Beach, St Philip near Sam Lord’s Castle, where it seems an unresponsive male was pulled from the water. Ambulance personnel made a check of the body which showed no sign of life. A medical doctor was summoned to the scene and pronounced the victim dead.

Anyone who may have information related to this incident is asked to contact District ‘C’ Police Station at 416-8200, Police Emergency 211, Crime Stoppers 1-800-8477 (TIPS) or any Police Station.