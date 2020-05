St Kitts’ Leader says GG Agreed To Dissolve Parliament On May 12

My Fellow Citizens and Residents: “It was on February 18, 2015, that the mantle of leadership of our beloved Country fell on my shoulders when I was sworn in as the third Prime Minister of our nation of St. Kitts and Nevis. With the able assistance of my colleagues, I have endeavoured to wear that mantle with commitment, distinction and humility…”