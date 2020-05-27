Public Notice – People to contact District F Police Station

The Royal Barbados Police Force is seeking to contact the following individuals:

1. Christopher Hawksworth Jr. whose last known address was #29 Rock Dundo Heights, St Michael who is the owner of a black Chevy Cruze registration number MA5350.

2. Maclin Kirton whose last known address was Silver Sands, Christ Church who is the owner of a blue Kia Ceratopsian registration number XB1265.

Both individuals can contact the District ‘F’ Police Station at telephone numbers 1 (246) 433-1540 or 1 (246) 433-2320