Public Notice – People to contact District F Police Station

by DevilsAdvocate / May 27th, 2020

The Royal Barbados Police Force is seeking to contact the following individuals:

1. Christopher Hawksworth Jr. whose last known address was #29 Rock Dundo Heights, St Michael who is the owner of a black Chevy Cruze registration number MA5350.
2. Maclin Kirton whose last known address was Silver Sands, Christ Church who is the owner of a blue Kia Ceratopsian registration number XB1265.

Both individuals can contact the District ‘F’ Police Station at telephone numbers 1 (246) 433-1540 or 1 (246) 433-2320

  • Michael Blackman – St. Sgt.
    Public Relations Officer (Ag)
IMG 20200404 WA0088

Stay in touch with the conversation, subscribe to the RSS feed for comments on this post.

Comments

add a comment

Some HTML is OK

or, reply to this post via trackback.

  • My Bdos Lottery Top Up 20201
  • CMF BR 336x280 AD 2
  • MMLakhi FINAL
  • If you saw this then you came to the best place to get seen 1