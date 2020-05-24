Potential traffic disruption? BWA TO MAKE CONNECTION AT LODGE HILL, ST. MICHAEL

The Barbados Water Authority wishes to advise residents and businesses in parts of St. Michael that it will be making a 16-inch connection in Lodge Hill tomorrow Monday 25th May between 9:00 am and 7:00 pm. This work forms part of the installation of the new tank system at Lodge Hill.

As a result, customers residing in Lodge Hill and the immediate surrounding areas may be affected by low pressure or water outages and are asked to store an adequate supply of water to help throughout this period.

Water tankers will also be dispatched to assist.

The Barbados Water Authority apologises for any inconvenience this service disruption tomorrow Monday 25th May may cause.