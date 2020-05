PM Mottley: Criteria Must Reflect Countries’ Needs

Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley participates in a High-Level Event on Financing for Development in the Era of COVID-19 and Beyond, organized by the United Nations under the co-chairmanship, Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau and Prime Minister of Jamaica, Andrew Holness – May 28, 2020 (provided by PMO’s Office).