NAVIGATING THE SEA OF U.S. IMMIGRATION WITH MICHAEL JAY WILDES, ESQ

BY ADRIANA SANDRINE ISAAC-RATTAN, INTERNATIONAL JOURNALIST

Immigration has always been a sensitive issue perched on the front-burner in large jurisdictions including the United States. Strong advocacy on the diverse eyeshots of immigration offered by Michael Jay Wildes, Esq over the years, has cemented itself in some very prominent spaces, much of which can’t be easily removed. Despite its varying levels of susceptibility, Wildes shared some very valuable perspectives on its economic significance “immigration enables entrepreneurship and creates a pool of productive resources infused with ingenuity beyond measure.”

Wildes wears multiple hats that can only be worn by someone who understands that humanity glues the fabric of any nation. He sits proudly as one the leading Immigration Attorneys in the United States, Managing Partner of Wildes & Weinberg P.C. Law Offices and currently serves as the 38th Mayor of Englewood, New Jersey, U.S.A.

Shifting his eyes to the Covid-19 pandemic that has so far claimed the lives of more than 200,000 individuals globally, Wildes describes it as a humbling experience. “Covid-19 does not discriminate as it looks over the shoulders of our loved ones and this speaks profoundly to the immigrant population.“

He is convinced that this dreaded disease will be defeated largely because of the commitment of the medical personnel much of whom hail from the immigrant community. Wildes believes that America’s door needs to remain open to those who can help in rebuilding this beautiful country.

Wildes sees a powerful synergy between immigration and the entertainment industry which would be critical to healing and reconnecting the dots of the United States post-Covid-19. He admits that the world is witnessing a surge in the creative use of technology that is causing entertainers to do some really amazing things to keep families and communities together.

Wildes likened immigration to a chocolate of many threads with its unique color and contour in its growth; let’s come together to form a tapestry.