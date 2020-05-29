LDS Charities donate to the Barbados Salvation Army Hostel and Feeding Centre

Homeless men in Barbados now have 20 more beds to sleep in, as The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints humanitarian organization donated mattresses and pillows, food and cleaning supplies.

In early May 2020, the Salvation Army Hostel & Feeding Centre in Bridgetown received much-needed supplies of food, bedding and cleaning supplies from Latter-day Saint Charities, which is part of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. These items were donated to support the Salvation Army’s efforts to provide shelter and food to the less fortunate, as the 24-hour curfew caused by the COVID-19 pandemic poses additional threats to the homeless.

Major Darrell Wilkinson, Divisional Commander for Barbados and St. Lucia, received 50 bags of food and 50 bags of cleaning supplies from the Church’s local representatives, who were also able to deliver 20 mattresses and pillows to the Salvation Army hostel for men, which provides a safe, clean and secure place for the homeless to sleep.

Representatives of the Salvation Army expressed their gratitude for the Church’s donations and stated that this was a much-needed form of support for their hostel.

The donations are part of the Latter-day Saints Charities world-wide efforts to provide help, supplies and support to those in need, especially during the global pandemic.

In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, many people around the world are in need of help, supplies, and support. Latter-day Saint Charities believe there is hope and that the best way to cope with emergency situations is to help each other. They are working closely with partners worldwide to provide emergency relief and hope to those in need.