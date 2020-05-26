LDS CHARITIES DONATE TO GORDON CUMMINS DISTRICT HOSPITAL

by Bajan Reporter / May 26th, 2020

The senior citizens at the Gordon Cummins District Hospital, Rock Hall, St. Thomas, now have six new wheeled commode chairs to assist with their comfort, and hygiene, thanks to Latter-day Saints Charities.

The commode chairs were handed over to the rural geriatric hospital, where 50 seniors are in full-time care, and the manager, <b>Marcia Hoyte</b>, expressed extreme gratitude to the Latter-day Saint Charities for all the donations received.

The commode chairs were handed over to the rural geriatric hospital, where 50 seniors are in full-time care, and the manager, Marcia Hoyte, expressed extreme gratitude to the Latter-day Saint Charities for all the donations received.

“Ultimately,” she said, “we now have greater comfort, privacy and mobility for our very precious senior citizens.”

These donations are part of the Latter-day Saints Charities world-wide efforts to provide help, supplies and support to those in need, especially during the global pandemic. The full-time Humanitarian Missionaries have been busy assisting local institutions which aid the vulnerable, such as the Salvation Army and the Barbados Council for the Disabled.

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, many people around the world need help, supplies, and support. Latter-day Saint Charities believe that there is hope and that the best way to cope with emergency situations is to help each other. They are working closely with partners worldwide to provide emergency relief and hope to those in need.

IMG 20200404 WA0088

Stay in touch with the conversation, subscribe to the RSS feed for comments on this post.

Comments

add a comment

Some HTML is OK

or, reply to this post via trackback.

  • My Bdos Lottery Top Up 20201
  • CMF BR 336x280 AD 2
  • MMLakhi FINAL
  • If you saw this then you came to the best place to get seen 1