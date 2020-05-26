LDS CHARITIES DONATE TO GORDON CUMMINS DISTRICT HOSPITAL

The senior citizens at the Gordon Cummins District Hospital, Rock Hall, St. Thomas, now have six new wheeled commode chairs to assist with their comfort, and hygiene, thanks to Latter-day Saints Charities.

“Ultimately,” she said, “we now have greater comfort, privacy and mobility for our very precious senior citizens.”

These donations are part of the Latter-day Saints Charities world-wide efforts to provide help, supplies and support to those in need, especially during the global pandemic. The full-time Humanitarian Missionaries have been busy assisting local institutions which aid the vulnerable, such as the Salvation Army and the Barbados Council for the Disabled.

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, many people around the world need help, supplies, and support. Latter-day Saint Charities believe that there is hope and that the best way to cope with emergency situations is to help each other. They are working closely with partners worldwide to provide emergency relief and hope to those in need.