HOUSE FIRE AT GOLDEN ROCK 01/05/2020

About 8:05 pm on Friday 1st May 2020, Police at District ‘A’ Station were summoned to Golden Rock, The Pine, St. Michael, the residence of Wayne Carrington 62 years. Mr Carrington called the station to report that his residence was on fire.

It had caught fire after his gas stove had exploded whilst he was cooking, the resultant flames had set fire to the entire house and a small shop he had attached.

Two (2) Fire Tenders along with eight (8) personnel responded a d extinguished the flames but by that time the uninsured house was completely destroyed.

The house of the next door neighbour, occupied by June Bourne was partially damaged and suffered water damage.

Police investigations are ongoing.