GOOGLE CLASSROOM UPDATE FOR PARENTS OF CHILDREN WITH DIFFICULTY IN GETTING TABLETS OR LAPTOPS

A notice from the Ministry of Education, Technological and Vocational Training for parents having challenges with G-Suite or having difficulty obtaining a device. NO PUPIL IS TO PHYSICALLY ATTEND ANY CLASS OF ANY SCHOOL

Contact Information:

Google G-Suite Help Desk

535-0798

8:30a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

email: info@mes.gov.bb